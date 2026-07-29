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Keke Palmer's Alter Ego Lady Miss Jacqueline Riffs on Taylor Swift's Wedding

The bit leaned on jokes about growing up on camera and navigating fame.

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Taylor Swift's wedding became fodder for a comedy routine when Keke Palmer took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON in character as her stand-up alter ego, Lady Miss Jacqueline. The bit, delivered on NBC's late-night program, found the persona weighing in on Swift's nuptials while also cracking jokes about what she described as her many successful relationships.

Palmer used the Lady Miss Jacqueline persona to also touch on her own start as a child star, folding that experience into the routine's broader commentary on what she called living through the modern ages. The character gave Palmer a comedic vehicle distinct from her usual on-camera work, framing personal history and pop culture headlines through an exaggerated stand-up voice.

The segment mixed topical references, including Swift's high-profile wedding, with Palmer's own reflections on fame and relationships, structured as a traditional stand-up set rather than a desk interview. The Lady Miss Jacqueline format allowed Palmer to comment on celebrity culture broadly while keeping the tone squarely comedic.

The appearance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular programming, with episodes available to stream on Peacock following broadcast on NBC weeknights.

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