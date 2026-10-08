Tank Discusses Working With Morris Chestnut and Singing With Jennifer Hudson
The singer traced his songwriting back to his very first composition during the sit-down.
Singer Tank sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss working alongside Morris Chestnut, performing a song together with Hudson, and the story behind the first song he ever wrote.
The conversation gave Tank room to look back on multiple chapters of his career rather than focus on a single talking point. He spoke about his experience working with Morris Chestnut, offering details on what that collaboration involved, before turning to his own history as a songwriter by revisiting the very first song he put to paper.
Much of the segment centered on Tank performing a song together with Hudson, giving the studio audience a direct look at the two artists sharing a stage. The appearance wove between that performance moment and Tank's reflections on his craft, letting him speak at length about the roots of his songwriting career alongside his more recent professional experiences.
Tank used the sit-down to connect those different threads, tracing a line from his earliest work as a writer to his present-day collaborations. The segment closed with Tank and Hudson's exchange continuing to center on those personal milestones rather than a broader promotional rundown.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...