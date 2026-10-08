THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Morris Chestnut, Tank, and Pentatonix

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Morris Chestnut and Tank join 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday, October 8. Tank chats about working with Morris, whom he calls his 'North Star,' and his moving performance with Jennifer at the BET Awards. Tank also reveals that he can play any instrument and shares the first song he ever wrote. He also opens up about the challenges of losing his hearing in one ear.

Then, Morris looks back on his iconic role in Boyz n the Hood, shares his love of Tank's music—including listening to him while working out! Plus, Morris and Tank show off their push up skills!

Next, Pentatonix surprises the JHUD audience with an unforgettable a cappella celebration, turning their good news into a one-of-a-kind musical moment! The group also reflects on 15 years together, shares memories of working with the late, great Dolly Parton, and talks about their upcoming 'Christmas in the City' tour.

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jennifer welcomes 'Animal Control' star Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame, who shares recipes from his new cookbook, 'All Hours.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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