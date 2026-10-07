Jamie Foxx on Breaking Down in Tears at Daughter Corinne's Wedding

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Jamie Foxx opened up about struggling to hold back tears at his daughter Corinne's wedding during a conversation with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment centered on that emotional day, with Foxx recounting what it was like watching his daughter get married.

Foxx used the appearance to speak directly about the personal milestone rather than offer a broader career update, giving Hudson's audience insight into his reaction as a father witnessing the ceremony. The conversation stayed focused on that single family moment and the feelings it brought up for him.

The sit-down gave Foxx room to describe the specifics of the wedding day and his inability to compose himself as the event unfolded, with Hudson guiding the conversation through his recollection of the ceremony.

Much of the exchange centered on the father-daughter bond at the heart of the story, with Foxx reflecting on what the occasion meant to him personally as he described the day to Hudson and her studio audience.

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