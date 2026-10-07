Jamie Foxx Discusses Stroke Recovery and Becoming a Dad Again at 58

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Jamie Foxx discussed recovering from a stroke and becoming a father again at 58 during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson gave Foxx room to speak about both his health scare and the new chapter in his personal life.

Foxx used the segment to address his recovery in his own words, giving Hudson's audience an update on where he stands following the stroke. The appearance centered on Foxx reflecting on that period and on the news of welcoming a new child at this stage of his life.

The discussion stayed focused on those two personal milestones, with Foxx speaking candidly about what the experience of recovery and renewed fatherhood has meant to him. He addressed the timeline of becoming a father again at 58 directly with Hudson during the sit-down.

Foxx's appearance gave viewers a firsthand account of both developments rather than a broad career update, with the conversation staying centered on his health and family news throughout the segment.

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