Tamela D'Amico, Wolfgang Lohr to Release HERE COME THE ROBOTS

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Following their two-million-stream collaboration 'Boring 20s,' actress, recording artist and filmmaker Tamela D'Amico and Berlin electro-swing producer Wolfgang Lohr reunite with 'Here Come The Robots,' out worldwide August 21 through Electro Swing Thing.

The retro-futurist electro-swing track arrives at a particularly timely moment in the conversation surrounding artificial intelligence and human creativity.

The idea for 'Here Come The Robots' began after D'Amico had a frustrating encounter with an AI chatbot. The experience got her thinking about Fritz Lang's Metropolis, automation, authorship and the increasingly complicated relationship between humans and the machines they create.

She turned that experience into lyrics. Lohr turned it into a dance record.

There is an intentional irony at the heart of the project: while 'Here Come The Robots' is about artificial intelligence, the recording itself is human-made. D'Amico wrote the lyrics and performs the lead vocals, while Lohr composed, arranged, produced and mixed the track. Daniel Beja performs guitar, Dhana Taprogge provides backing vocals and additional vocal production, and Grammy-winning mastering engineer Gavin Lurssen mastered the recording.

Blending electro swing, driving house production and vintage influences with a futuristic edge, 'Here Come The Robots' is playful and dance-floor ready on the surface, while carrying a cautionary message underneath the beat. As machines become increasingly capable of imitating human creativity, the song asks a deceptively simple question: what is it that makes art human?

For D'Amico, the release marks another chapter in a career spanning music, acting and filmmaking. She first gained recognition as a jazz vocalist with her debut album, Got a Little Story, recorded at Capitol Records, executive produced by actor/producer Peter Krause, produced by six-time Grammy Award winner Jimmy Hoyson and arranged by Grammy-nominated Chris Walden. The album was released worldwide through LML Records/The Orchard (SONY).

D'Amico has since recorded numerous singles and music for film and television while expanding her work as an actress, filmmaker, writer and producer. She also executive produced Grammy winner Billy Vera's Billy Vera: Big Band Jazz and duets with Vera on 'I'll Never Be Free.'

Lohr is a Berlin-based producer, composer, remixer, artist and DJ and a leading figure in contemporary electro swing. His work includes remixes for artists including Felix Jaehn, Parov Stelar, Alle Farben and The Manhattan Transfer, and his catalogue spans approximately 150 original tracks and remixes.

'Here Come The Robots' marks D'Amico and Lohr's second collaboration following 'Boring 20s,' which has amassed more than two million streams.

'Here Come The Robots' will be released worldwide August 21, 2026 through Electro Swing Thing.

https://estlink.de/sp117

https://tameladamico.com

https://www.electroswingthing.com

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