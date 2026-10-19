KLARA AND THE SUN Vignette 'Different Pages' Available for Download
The film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Nobel Prize-winning novel will arrive in theaters with a PG-13 rating.
A new vignette titled 'Different Pages' from KLARA AND THE SUN is now available. The film will arrive exclusively in movie theatres on October 23, 2026, from 3000 Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.
The film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for thematic elements, some violence and strong language. The genre is listed as Comedy/Drama.
Based on the bestselling novel from Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro and written and directed by Academy-Award winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Klara and the Sun introduces audiences to Klara (Jenna Ortega), an Artificial Friend who wants nothing more than to find the perfect home. When Klara meets Josie (Mia Tharia), each immediately senses a kindred spirit in the other. Josie has a fraught relationship with her mother (Amy Adams) and they've suffered great loss, but Klara's innocent wonder and unwavering loyalty begin to heal the family and bring light to Josie's complicated world.
Creative Team
Directed by: Taika Waititi
Screenplay by: Taika Waititi and Dahvi Waller
Based on the Book by: Kazuo Ishiguro
Produced by: David Heyman, p.g.a.; Garrett Basch, p.g.a.; Taika Waititi, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Gary Barber, Alex G. Scott, Jeffrey Clifford, Rosie Alison, Kazuo Ishiguro
Cast
Mia Tharia
Aran Murphy
with Steve Buscemi
and Natasha Lyonne
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