TRUE TO THE GAME: QUADIR'S REDEMPTION to Premiere on Paramount+

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Manny Halley's popular crime-thriller franchise is back in action. The highly-anticipated fourth installment, True to the Game: Quadir's Redemption premieres Tuesday, December 15, exclusively on Paramount+.

The trilogy follows Gena and Quadir as they try to build a life together while his ties to the drug world pull them through betrayal, loss and revenge. True to the Game: Quadir's Redemption brings their journey full circle, revisiting defining moments through a new present-day question about Gena's baby, raising deeply personal concerns that could forever alter their relationship and everything they thought they knew.

Reprising their roles in this next chapter includes: Erica Peeples as Gena Rollins; Columbus Short as Quadir Richards; Vivica A. Fox as Shoog; Iyana Halley as Bria; Starletta DuPois as Gah-Git; Andra Fuller as Jerrell; Kris D. Lofton as Terrell; and Lisa Renee Pitts as Viola Richards.

Salvatore Sclafani directs a screenplay written by Manny Halley, who also serves as executive producer. Based on Teri Woods' bestselling novel, True to the Game first launched in 2017 and expanded with True to the Game 2: Gena's Story (2020) and True to the Game 3 (2021), all produced under Halley's Imani Media Group banner.

The first three True To The Game films will be available Tuesday, December 1, exclusively on Paramount+.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 06 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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