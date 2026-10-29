Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TRUE TO THE GAME: QUADIR'S REDEMPTION to Premiere on Paramount+
Erica Peeples and Columbus Short reprise their roles in the latest chapter directed by Salvatore Sclafani.
Manny Halley's popular crime-thriller franchise is back in action. The highly-anticipated fourth installment, True to the Game: Quadir's Redemption premieres Tuesday, December 15, exclusively on Paramount+.
The trilogy follows Gena and Quadir as they try to build a life together while his ties to the drug world pull them through betrayal, loss and revenge. True to the Game: Quadir's Redemption brings their journey full circle, revisiting defining moments through a new present-day question about Gena's baby, raising deeply personal concerns that could forever alter their relationship and everything they thought they knew.
Reprising their roles in this next chapter includes: Erica Peeples as Gena Rollins; Columbus Short as Quadir Richards; Vivica A. Fox as Shoog; Iyana Halley as Bria; Starletta DuPois as Gah-Git; Andra Fuller as Jerrell; Kris D. Lofton as Terrell; and Lisa Renee Pitts as Viola Richards.
Salvatore Sclafani directs a screenplay written by Manny Halley, who also serves as executive producer. Based on Teri Woods' bestselling novel, True to the Game first launched in 2017 and expanded with True to the Game 2: Gena's Story (2020) and True to the Game 3 (2021), all produced under Halley's Imani Media Group banner.
The first three True To The Game films will be available Tuesday, December 1, exclusively on Paramount+.
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