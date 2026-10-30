Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TRACKS 4K Restoration to Screen at Roxy Cinema
Director Henry Jaglom's independent film follows a sergeant returning from Vietnam, with restored picture and sound.
A new 4K restoration of Henry Jaglom's drama Tracks, starring Dennis Hopper, will screen at Roxy Cinema in New York on Veterans Day 2026.
The 1976 film, directed by Jaglom, follows a sergeant (Dennis Hopper) who has returned from Vietnam to accompany a comrade's body for burial while crossing America by train. According to the synopsis, 'Haunted by hallucinations of terror, the soldier becomes involved with various passengers, actual and imagined.' Dean Stockwell and newcomer Taryn Power (daughter of Tyrone) join Hopper in what is described as 'a fractured, loose-limbed journey through postwar trauma, sexual tension, and a country that can't quite face its own demons.' The release calls the film 'a buried New Hollywood indie gem that demands rediscovery with this new 4K restoration.'
Critic J. Hoberman has described the film as 'Visceral and discomforting, Henry Jaglom's ambitious independent production is both a terminal road film and the first post-Vietnam movie.'
About the Film
Cast: Dennis Hopper, Taryn Power, Dean Stockwell
Written & Directed by: Henry Jaglom
Cinematography: Paul Glickman
Producer: Zack Norman
Official Selection: Semaine de la Critique, 1976 Cannes Film Festival
Event Details
Veterans Day Screening: Wednesday, November 11 at 7:00pm (post-screening Q&A with Sabrina Jaglom & Justin LaLiberty)
Roxy Cinema — 2 Avenue of the Americas, Cellar Level, New York, NY 10013
Tickets and screening information are available at roxycinemanewyork.com.
About Henry Jaglom
Henry Jaglom (1938–2025) began his filmmaking career in the cutting room when he and Jack Nicholson helped edit Hopper's 1969 hit, Easy Rider. His first film as a writer/director, 1971's A Safe Place, was acclaimed by Anais Nin who said: 'Henry Jaglom is The Magician of American Cinema!' Jaglom went on to write and direct twenty more films and carve a path through the New American Cinema entirely his own. In 2013, Metropolitan Books (Henry Holt and Company) released the book My Lunches With Orson: Conversations Between Henry Jaglom and Orson Welles.
About Hope Runs High
Hope Runs High is a New York-based film production and distribution company bringing reappraised classics and new releases to screens of every size. The company works with filmmakers to find new films and revive overlooked classics from female directors, people of color, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers, as well as artists from the traditional canon. Notable titles include the restorations and re-releases of screen legend Lee Grant's documentary and early narrative work, including Academy Award winner Down and Out in America, the final onscreen appearance of Orson Welles in Someone to Love, Tilda Swinton's American screen debut in Female Perversions, and indie film Tarnation. Hope Runs High's contemporary releases include 2023 BAFTA nominee Rebellion and 3x Independent Spirit nominee Chronicles of a Wandering Saint, as well as Killian & the Comeback Kids and We Might as Well Be Dead, both of which recently saw their original screenplays preserved by the Academy.
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