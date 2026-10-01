SITTING DUCKS 4K Restoration to Screen at New/Next Film Fest

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A new 4K restoration of Henry Jaglom's 1980 film Sitting Ducks will screen at the New/Next Film Fest, taking place at The Charles in Baltimore. The screening is set for Sunday, October 4 at 5:45pm at Charles Theatre, 1711 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD. Tickets and festival information are available on the festival page.

The film is directed by Henry Jaglom, runs 89 minutes, and was made in the U.S. in 1980. According to the synopsis, two small-time thieves come together as a bizarre comic duo in a quest to make their childhood dreams come true. This Cannes favorite finds the duo in a limousine stuffed with cash stolen from the mob as they take off for Miami, where they plan to fly to a safe haven in Costa Rica. The third film from American maverick Henry Jaglom returns to the big screen in a new 4K restoration.

The screening is an Official Selection of the New/Next Film Fest, Downtown Festival, and presents a 4K restoration from the original camera negative.

Credits

Cast: Henry Jaglom, Michael Emil, Zack Norman

Editor/Writer/Director: Henry Jaglom

Cinematography: Paul Glickman

Producer: Meira Attia Dor

Production Designer: Jan Foster

This restoration was completed from a 4K, 16-bit scan of the 35mm original camera negative by Vinegar Syndrome in Bridgeport, Connecticut, via an ARRISCAN XT. Scanning Technician: Brandon Upson. Frame-by-frame manual digital restoration and color grading was completed by Marcus Johnson of Emulsional Recovery.

This restoration was a collaboration between Hope Runs High and Cinématographe. It was supervised by Taylor Purdee of Hope Runs High, Justin LaLiberty of Cinématographe, and Ryan Emerson of Vinegar Syndrome. The Academy Film Archive provided the film negatives.

About Henry Jaglom

Henry Jaglom (1938–2025) began his filmmaking career in the cutting room when he and Jack Nicholson helped edit Hopper's 1969 hit, Easy Rider. His first film as a writer/director, 1971's A Safe Place, was acclaimed by Anais Nin who said: 'Henry Jaglom is The Magician of American Cinema!' Jaglom went on to write and direct twenty more films and carve a path through the New American Cinema entirely his own. In 2013, Metropolitan Books (Henry Holt and Company) released the book My Lunches With Orson: Conversations Between Henry Jaglom and Orson Welles.

Sitting Ducks is the second of many of Jaglom's films currently being restored to return to the big screen in 4K.

About Hope Runs High

Hope Runs High is a New York-based film production & distribution company bringing reappraised classics and new releases to screens of every size. Working with legendary filmmakers and the freshest talent, the company strives to find new films and revive overlooked classics from female directors, people of color, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers, as well as artists from the traditional canon. Notable titles include the restorations and re-releases of screen legend Lee Grant's documentary and early narrative work, including Academy Award winner Down and Out in America, the final onscreen appearance of Orson Welles in Someone to Love, Tilda Swinton's American screen debut in Female Perversions, and legendary indie darling Tarnation. HRH's contemporary releases include 2023 BAFTA nominee Rebellion and 3x Independent Spirit nominee Chronicles of a Wandering Saint, as well as Killian & the Comeback Kids and We Might as Well Be Dead, both of which recently saw their original screenplays preserved by the Academy.

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