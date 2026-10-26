TLC to Premiere THE MAD POOPER Special Investigating Colorado Springs Case

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Nearly a decade after a mysterious female jogger dubbed 'The Mad Pooper' captured national attention for repeatedly defecating on residential lawns across Colorado Springs, one of the strangest unsolved mysteries is back in the spotlight. In the new two-hour special, THE MAD POOPER, viewers will dive headfirst into the bizarre true story that left an entire community searching for answers and asking one simple question: why? THE MAD POOPER premieres Thursday, November 19, at 8PM ET/PT.

Through archival news coverage, firsthand accounts from stunned residents, and interviews with former law enforcement officials, the special reexamines the case that became an unlikely pop-culture phenomenon. What began as a series of shocking neighborhood incidents quickly spiraled into a nationwide mystery, generating headlines, memes, theories, and endless speculation.

As new clues come to light and fresh voices revisit the case, the investigation takes unexpected twists in pursuit of the truth behind the strange behavior. Was it an elaborate prank? A personal vendetta? Or is there another explanation entirely? From eyewitness accounts to theories that are almost too outrageous to believe, THE MAD POOPER explores every angle of one of the weirdest viral mysteries of the modern era.

Equal parts jaw-dropping, hilarious, and genuinely perplexing; THE MAD POOPER gets to the bottom of the case that captivated a neighborhood and baffled a nation.

Each episode of THE MAD POOPER will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max and discovery+ beginning November 20.

THE MAD POOPER is co-produced by Crazy Legs Productions and Tooth Hurty, for TLC.

About TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.

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