ER: CAUGHT ON CAMERA to Premiere on TLC

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TLC has set a premiere date for ER: CAUGHT ON CAMERA, a new medical series that uses footage shot by patients themselves to document the emergencies that sent them to the hospital. The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere on TLC at 9 PM ET/PT, pairing self-recorded video of cardiac arrests, animal attacks, fires and other incidents with analysis from doctors and surgeons who treated the cases.

These days, life is always on camera. Sometimes, so is the trip to the ER.

TLC's new series ER: CAUGHT ON CAMERA shows the actual events that landed real people in the emergency room — told through the patients' own footage as it all went down.

From cardiac arrests to runaway bee swarms, house fires and cosmetic disasters, the series shows authentic, self-documented footage from the patient's most vulnerable and traumatic moments. The 8-episode series premieres Wednesday, August 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.

The premiere episode introduces viewers to Gianna in Long Island, who discovers she has 'two uteruses,' (a bicornuate uterus that causes the upper part is split into two parts) affecting less than 0.4% of women. As she goes into labor at only 30 weeks, she is airlifted to the hospital and begins to crown in the helicopter, kicking off a race against time to delay delivery. Lindsey, an animal trainer in Utah, is viciously attacked by an alligator during a live feeding in front of tourists, and gets death rolled in the water with her hand trapped in the alligator's jaw. Over in Dallas, married couple Hannah and Ethan's showstopping reenactment of the popular and highly acrobatic 'candlestick' dance routine brings their best friend's wedding festivities to a grinding halt when Hannah takes a terrible fall directly onto her clavicle and is rushed to emergency surgery. Every case features footage shot by those who survived the events, as well as insight from an expert team of doctors and surgeons who break down the rarities of each event and reveal the life-or-death decisions that made all the difference.

ER: CAUGHT ON CAMERA is an emotionally shocking and visually raw new addition to TLC Wednesday's medical nights and will captivate audiences with the most extraordinary emergencies.

TLC's ER: CAUGHT ON CAMERA

New Series Premiere Wednesday, August 19 at 9 PM ET/PT (8 Episodes)

The premiere episode follows a Long Island woman diagnosed with a bicornuate uterus who goes into labor at 30 weeks and is airlifted to a hospital, along with an animal trainer in Utah attacked by an alligator during a live feeding and a Dallas couple whose wedding dance routine ends in a clavicle injury requiring emergency surgery.

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