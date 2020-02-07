TIMMY FAILURE: MISTAKES WERE MADE Debuts on Disney+ Today

Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made," an original movie based on the best-selling book of the same name, debuts today, streaming only on Disney+. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 last week where it received overwhelmingly positive reviews, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

Watch clip from the film below!

Directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar® for his "Spotlight" screenplay, "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" is written by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis based on the book by Pastis. The producers are Jim Whitaker, p.g.a., and Tom McCarthy, p.g.a., with Michael Bederman and Kate Churchill serving as executive producers. The film stars Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson.

