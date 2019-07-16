TIFF Announces the 2019 Industry Conference

The Toronto International Film Festival's Industry Conference - the HUB for business, learning, and networking at the Festival - returns this year, tackling relevant topics in an ever-evolving landscape. Welcoming over 5,500 delegates each year, the five-day conference will explore the global impact of the changing media landscape, with a focus on growing development and sustainable practices for creators and business practitioners. This year's Industry Conference takes place September 6-10 at the Glenn Gould Studio.



"We are excited to bring together the international filmmaking community to provide a global snapshot of the state of the industry," said Geoff Macnaughton, Director of TIFF Industry. "This year the Conference confronts some of the industry's ongoing inequities, shines a light on new innovations, and provides tools for carving sustainable paths forward."



The 2019 Conference will present in-depth and topical discussions, keynotes, workshops, and intimate networking opportunities for attendees. Over 150 film, television, digital media, and technology experts will be on hand to speak to this year's core programming pillars: creative development, business, diversity, and equality.



The Doc Conference, taking place September 9, is back for its 11th year with a lineup of stirring conversations that cover both the craft and business of documentary filmmaking. Speakers will be announced in August.



TIFF Tech returns for its second year, focusing on the convergence of the technology and media industries. This stream aims to cultivate creative entrepreneurs and connect today's innovators with tomorrow's storytellers. The 2019 iteration will address the industry's concerns on data and privacy, and their impacts on intellectual property.



Telefilm Canada's PITCH THIS! also returns this year, providing six filmmaking teams the opportunity to pitch their feature-film ideas to a live audience of industry delegates and a jury of development and production experts. The winning team will take home $15,000 to help bring their project to life. Teams will be announced on July 31, and the event will take place September 8.



Throughout the conference, TIFF will present curated networking events via the Breakfast at TIFF series, with events hosted by agencies from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the unique benefits hosts have to offer and connect with decision makers, producers, and potential business partners.



The complete Industry lineup consists of 10 specialized programmes: Master Class, Moguls, Dialogues, Foundations, Doc Conference, TIFF Tech,Connections, Telefilm Canada's RDV Canada Panel Series, Microsessions and Industry Happy Hours. The full schedule, including guest details, will be released in August at www.tiff.net/industry.



Online registration for TIFF's Industry Conference is now open through August 23. For newcomers looking to get a taste of the Conference, a NEW DAY Pass will be on sale for $160 after the schedule announcement on August 16. To learn more about passes and price points, visit www.tiff.net/industry-accreditation/.

