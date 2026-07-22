THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Features NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

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THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART has released a new episode featuring New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, six months into his administration. The conversation covers what democratic socialist governance looks like in practice, with discussion of Mamdani's agenda on housing, public safety, and affordability in the nation's largest city. Stewart also takes listener questions on topics including Biden's 2020 campaign, a Trump memoir, and the peanut butter debate. The episode is available on major podcast platforms, with new episodes releasing each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.

The episode, titled 'Socializing with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani,' is available now on Apple Podcasts. Six months into his administration, Jon Stewart is joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani to take stock of what democratic socialist governance looks like in practice. Together, they explore what it takes to lead the nation's largest city guided by those principles, discuss how his agenda is taking shape on housing, public safety, and affordability, and consider how to create a more livable New York. Plus, Jon answers listener questions about Biden's 2020 'win,' Trump's memoir, and the texture of peanut butter.

Preview clips from the episode are available across the show's social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

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