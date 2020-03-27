THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON Returns to Normal Time Slot Starting Monday

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will return to its normal time slot this week.

Recently, the show had been pushed to midnight as news coverage of the virus outbreak bled into its usual 11:30 time slot

Of late, NBC has aired hybrid episodes including live interviews from Fallon's home cut with best-of segments from studio tapings.

NBC told Deadline, "For the past two weeks NBC stations have had the option to expand their late local newscasts to an hour. Beginning on Monday, our network feed of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON returns to its normal time period. As always, stations are allowed to get exemptions for local breaking news."

The Tonight Show began its shot-from-home format March 17 when the production became one of a number of shows forced to shut down production due to the virus outbreak. Guests so far have included Emmy Award-winner Tina Fey, singer John Legend, comic and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Niall Horan, and Alec Baldwin.

