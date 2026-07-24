Christopher Nolan on Matt Damon Spoiling THE ODYSSEY and New Film Technology

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Christopher Nolan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to discuss his upcoming film THE ODYSSEY, covering the development of new filmmaking technology created specifically for the project, behind-the-scenes stories from production, and the story of co-star Matt Damon revealing spoilers for the film. Nolan also addressed a question about his creative boundaries, explaining why he directs only dramas.

THE ODYSSEY has drawn considerable attention ahead of its release, with multiple cast members appearing on THE TONIGHT SHOW in recent days. Travis Scott, who is both a cast member and a music contributor to the film, appeared on the show to discuss his involvement, describing the moment he received the call from Nolan about joining the project. John Leguizamo also visited the program and spoke about his experience filming THE ODYSSEY alongside his other current projects.

Nolan's conversation with Fallon touched on the technical ambitions behind THE ODYSSEY, with the director noting that new film technology was developed in service of the production. The Matt Damon spoiler story gave the segment a lighter tone, with Nolan recounting how details about the film made their way out through his co-star.

For more on the film's cast and their TONIGHT SHOW appearances, Travis Scott's interview covering his role in THE ODYSSEY offers additional context on the production from a cast perspective.

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