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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon, comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Matt Damon and Anthony Michael Hall. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Feid, Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, THE STRAY CATS and Phoebe Bridgers.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 31 - September 7

Monday, August 31: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. (OAD 7/28/26)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. (OAD 8/18/26)

**Monday, September 7: Guests include Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/14/26)

**denotes changes or additions

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