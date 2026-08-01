Christopher Nolan Reveals What Almost Destroyed THE ODYSSEY, Talks Rom-Coms

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Christopher Nolan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss what almost derailed production on The Odyssey, walking through a moment on set that threatened to throw the shoot off course. Nolan detailed the experience alongside stories from working with Matt Damon during filming.

The conversation gave Nolan room to speak candidly about the pressures of the production before Fallon shifted the discussion toward the director's approach to genre. Asked about the possibility of ever making a romantic comedy, Nolan explained his reasoning for staying away from the format, offering a rare glimpse into how he thinks about the kinds of films he chooses to make.

Fallon also pressed Nolan on rumors that have circulated about him online, giving the director a chance to address the chatter directly rather than let it stand unanswered. The exchange rounded out a segment that moved from behind-the-scenes production talk to a more personal, off-the-cuff moment between host and guest.

The appearance placed Nolan in the show's familiar late-night format, pairing a project update with a lighter, more personal turn in the conversation. Episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon air weeknights at 11:35 ET, with segments streaming on Peacock.

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