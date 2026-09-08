THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Air Sunday Night Football Specials

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'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' will once again step into the Sunday night spotlight with four special episodes to air post NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' broadcasts, immediately after local news.

Following primetime's No. 1 program, 'The Tonight Show' will keep the excitement going with its trademark mix of laughs, star-studded interviews and unforgettable musical performances.

The first Sunday night show is set for Sept. 27. Fallon will welcome an all-star lineup of guests, including Sylvester Stallone and Luke Bryan. Additional names and subsequent Sunday night show guests will be announced at a later date.

'We're thrilled to be teaming up with NBC Sports again this year for these Sunday night episodes,' said showrunner Chris Miller. 'In the past year we've earned over 900M social views from our Sports guests and coverage and are already on track to cross 1B views for this current year.'

The special 'Tonight Show' episodes will follow these highly anticipated 'Sunday Night Football' matchups on NBC and Peacock, with the Jan. 10 game to be announced:

Sunday Night Football Matchups

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Nov. 8 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Nov. 15 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Jan. 10 – NFL Game 272 – Final Regular-Season Game (Teams TBD)

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' will also air a regularly scheduled episode on Wednesday, Sept. 9, following the season-opening NFL Kickoff game, a Super Bowl LX rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The game will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8:20 p.m. ET.

'Tonight Show' guests that evening include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and a musical performance from Riley Green.

With over 100 million total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is the #1 late-night program on digital. This summer linear ratings are currently up 18% in total viewers, compared to last summer, and digital and socials views are up 15% this year.

'The Tonight Show' returns tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 8, from its end-of-summer hiatus with an all-new episode welcoming guests Sandra Bullock and Mike D.

Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller, Gerard Bradford and Jimmy Fallon. Miller is the showrunner.

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