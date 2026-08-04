THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, covering a run of episodes set to feature Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro, Elliot Page, Bobby Flay, Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel, Kristen Stewart, Dominic Sessa, Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent and Jon Lovitz. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from THE RED CLAY STRAYS, ROLE MODEL, Shaboozey and Ravyn Lenae, with comedians Zarna Garg and Ainsley Bailey also scheduled to appear.

Listings: August 4 - August 11

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model and musical guest Role Model. Show #2327

**Friday, August 7: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. (OAD 7/29/26)

**Monday, August 10: Guests include Kristen Stewart, Dominic Sessa and musical guest Ravyn Lenae. Show #2328

**Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz and comedian Ainsley Bailey. Show #2329

**denotes changes or additions

The listings mark the latest in a series of scheduling updates NBC has issued for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, with the network noting that changes and additions to THE LINEUP remain possible ahead of broadcast.

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