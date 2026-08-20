THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two Teaser Trailer to Debut on Prime Video

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Prime Video has revealed the first official teaser trailer and key art for the highly anticipated global hit series THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two, from Amazon MGM Studios, MRC, and Civic Center Media. After its record-breaking debut captivated audiences worldwide, the action-thriller franchise returns with an all-new chapter expanding the world of 'James Reece' on a massive international scale. All eight episodes, executive produced by Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio, and author Jack Carr, will premiere on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From the best-selling novels of the same name, THE TERMINAL LIST centers on Navy SEAL Commander 'James Reece' (Chris Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order. This season comes from Jack Carr's second novel, True Believer, where he puts 'James Reece' on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list. The psychological revenge thriller of Season One opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Joined by returning fan favorites like 'Raife Hastings' (Tom Hopper), 'Katie Buranek' (Constance Wu), 'Mohammed Farooq' (Dar Salim), 'Jules Landry' (Luke Hemsworth) and newcomers like 'Freddy Strain' (Gabriel Luna), Reece will uncover a conspiracy that reaches from Moscow to Langley and ties into his own family's history.

Season Two also features an expanded international cast including Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Jeremy Bobb, Shiraz Tzarfati, and more.

Building on the standard set in Season One, authenticity remains a core pillar of THE TERMINAL LIST. Executive Producer and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw and Executive Producer and former Army Ranger Max Adams oversee the action and authenticity work, joined by military veterans contributing as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors, and directors — including former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza (Warfare). The series continues its commitment to portraying the mindset, brotherhood, and moral complexity of Special Operations with respect and realism.

To-date, THE TERMINAL LIST franchise has accumulated 100M+ viewers worldwide.

THE TERMINAL LIST is executive produced by Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Fuqua Films, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, actor, and technical advisor Jared Shaw. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media.

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