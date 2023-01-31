THE TEA PARTY Short Film Hopes To Raise ADHD/Anxiety Awareness With Twist On ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The Tea Party, is an innovative and inspiring short film that was written and directed by 16-year-old Canadian filmmaker Arianna Goarley of With Grace Productions (who wrote this screenplay at age 15). A reimagining of the tea party scene from Alice In Wonderland, this fresh take on the popular fable is told from the perspective of a young Alice who suffers from ADHD. Arianna was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety and ADHD three years ago. Since then she has been working hard to advocate for mental health and neurodiversity, which led to the writing of this very special film. She hopes the film will heighten mental health awareness, with an emphasis on ADHD and anxiety disorders.

Arianna explains, "Alice becomes anxious when her friends arrive early to her tea party. As her anxiety peaks, it triggers the characteristics of her ADHD to take on the form of characters from the classic fairy tale. Will Alice be able to find the coping skills to make her tea party a success?" The cast features Azari Ollivierre, Anna Goldsmith, Andrea Matei, Lyrik Alkema and Geoeigh Wehby, with Noah Hollinshead as the film's Director of Photography, Olivia Ferguson as Crew, and Marissa Brown as HMUA. The Tea Party is currently being submitted to national and international film festivals.

Film Teaser:

Arianna is based in Ontario and is represented by Alicia Faucher of Element Artist Management in Toronto, 416-538-6888 / info@element-artist.com

With Grace Productions is a teen-owned production company founded by Arianna Goarley, which provides emerging actors with on-camera experience.