THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH HBO Documentary to Debut November 25

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The HBO Original documentary THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH, produced and directed by Rachel Fleit (HBO Max's Bama Rush), debuts Wednesday, November 25 (9:00-10:43 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Emma Fogarty has spent her life defying expectations. Born with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), an extremely rare and devastating condition that causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch, Emma refuses to be defined by her disease. Instead, she has built a life marked by resilience, purpose, and an unwavering determination to live on her own terms.

As she turns 40, an age doctors once believed she would never reach, Emma and her longtime friend Colin Farrell embark on the challenge of completing the Dublin Marathon together. After running the full marathon himself, Colin joins Emma for the final four kilometers, pushing her wheelchair one kilometer for each decade that she has lived with EB.

Behind this remarkable feat lies the story of an enduring friendship. THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH offers an intimate portrait of Emma's life with EB, revealing the relentless pain she endures, the dreams she has had to relinquish and reimagine, and the resilience with which she navigates each day. Alongside her, Colin reflects on his own struggles and the profound impact their friendship has had on both of their lives. Anchored by Emma's courage and vibrant spirit, the film is a moving celebration of friendship, community, and the extraordinary strength found in human connection.

Featured Participants

Emma Fogarty, Colin Farrell, and Emma's family.

Credits

HBO Documentary Films presents THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH, a Fine Point Films and Chapel Place Productions, in association with The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Original Films, Deshe Capital LLC, The deNovo Initiative, Union Editorial, Northern Ireland Screen and Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland. Directed and produced by Rachel Fleit; produced by Claudine Farrell, Colin Farrell, Trevor Birney, Eimhear O'Neill, and Frank Marshall; executive produced by Aly Parker, Tony Rosenthal, Alexandra Bowen, Ori Eisen, Michael Raimondi, Katherine LeBlond, the Deshe Family, and Niamh Fagan; co-executive producers, Dawn Bonder, Daniel J. Chalfen, and Marci Wiseman.

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

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