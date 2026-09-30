Dakota Johnson Praises Taylor Swift as 'Visionary' Director on PATIENT ZERO

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Dakota Johnson walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of 'Verity' in a white midriff-baring custom Calvin Klein look. She spoke with 'Extra's' Mona Kosar Abdi about the premiere, her role in the film, and her recent collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Johnson revealed that her 'Verity' co-star Anne Hathaway had a playful reaction to her outfit. 'Annie just told me that I look like a sexy icicle,' Johnson shared.

Asked about her chemistry with Hathaway, Johnson said, 'I think we bring out the, like, kind of playful and naughty side of each other… She's so funny, so smart, so kind, and we just had the best time making this movie.'

Johnson plays Lowen in the thriller, which leaves much open to interpretation about who is telling the truth. For Johnson, however, the answer is clear. 'Lowen is the villain,' she said. 'She's a psychopath.'

Just days before the interview, Johnson joined Taylor Swift to debut the music video for 'Patient Zero' at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The music video stars Swift, Johnson, and Colin Farrell.

Asked about working with Swift, Johnson said, 'It was so special... We're so close and to be able to work with your friend and have it actually go well and then also, like, feed each other's creative minds… She's such a good director and she's a true visionary.'

Johnson added, 'It was, like, easy for me to just, like, I don't know, it was very symbiotic the way that we work.'

Johnson is also preparing to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time. 'I'm so excited. It's truly my favorite place in the world. I just came from there. I was literally like wheeled down the hallway on like a little wheelie cart because I couldn't walk that far in heels in my dress. So, that's how I got here… I would never say it's easy because it's always nerve-wracking, but it's so much fun,' she said.

'Verity' is in theaters October 2.

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