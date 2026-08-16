THE SHARDS Scene Shows Robert and Thom's Feud Erupt Into Party Brawl

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The rivalry between two prep school classmates finally erupts into violence in a new scene FX has shared from THE SHARDS. The clip, drawn from the fourth episode of the drama, shows Robert, played by Homer Gere, and Thom, played by Graham Campbell, coming to blows at a house party in front of Susan, played by Kaia Gerber, and the rest of their classmates.

The scene builds on tension established earlier in the series between the two characters. Robert was introduced as a mysterious new student who unsettled the tightly knit group of seniors upon his arrival, while Thom has appeared throughout the show's promotional rollout as part of the core clique alongside Bret, Susan and Debbie.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world. The episode is now streaming on FX and Hulu.

The brawl continues a steady stream of scenes FX has used to preview the series, following earlier clips that introduced Robert's arrival at the prep school and established the wary dynamic between him and his classmates.

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