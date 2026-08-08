Kirk Franklin Recalls Memorable Whitney Houston Story, Shares Duet With Jennifer Hudson

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Kirk Franklin shared a memorable story about Whitney Houston during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, a conversation that turned into an unexpected duet with host Jennifer Hudson. The segment paired storytelling with a live musical moment, giving the studio audience a glimpse of the connection between Franklin and Hudson as the exchange unfolded.

The appearance centered on Franklin recounting his memory of Houston before the moment shifted into song alongside Hudson, blending reflection with an in-the-moment performance rather than a standard sit-down interview.

The duet gave the segment its central hook, with Franklin and Hudson moving from conversation into a shared musical beat that capped the visit. The pairing of a personal anecdote with an impromptu performance fits the kind of unscripted, in-the-moment format Hudson has built into her program.

Franklin's stop on the show follows a pattern on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW of guests moving beyond typical promotional talk into looser, more personal exchanges with the host, whether through storytelling, performance, or spontaneous musical moments on set.

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