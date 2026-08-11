LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE to Return for Season 12 on OWN

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OWN has set a September 12 premiere date for the 12th season of LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE, continuing the unscripted series that follows a close-knit group of friends in Huntsville, Alabama through their personal and professional lives. The new season arrives after the show won an African American Film Critics Association award for Outstanding Unscripted Series and follows a prior season that ranked as the top original cable series on Saturday nights among African American women ages 25 to 54.

Fresh off an African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) win for Outstanding Unscripted Series, OWN's LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE returns for a high-stakes 12th season on Saturday, September 12 at 8pm ET/PT. Viewers will once again step inside the lives of Huntsville's most talked-about friend group for an unforgettable season filled with emotional breakthroughs, hard truths and the authentic, deeply personal storytelling that continues to make the NAACP Image Award nominated show one of television's most talked-about unscripted programs.

This season, the group faces major life changes that will test their relationships, families and careers. Martell Holt is celebrating professional and personal milestones, including earning his builder's license, but a surprise introduction to the group threatens to upend existing dynamics and test his close friendship with Destiny Payton. Meanwhile, as Marsau and LaTisha Scott approach their 20-year wedding anniversary, they must navigate the devastating loss of their first residential investment property. Chris and Nell Fletcher face new challenges as Nell becomes a full-time caregiver to her aging father, while empty nesters Maurice and Kimmi Scott adjust to unexpected change and grapple with concerns over Maurice's son's future.

In its most recent season, LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE was up double-digits versus its prior season across all key demos and ranked as the #1 original cable series on Saturday nights with African-American W25-54.

The season follows Martell Holt as he earns his builder's license while a new addition to the friend group complicates his relationship with Destiny Payton, alongside Marsau and LaTisha Scott confronting the loss of a residential investment property ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary. Chris and Nell Fletcher adjust as Nell takes on caregiving duties for her father, while Maurice and Kimmi Scott face life as empty nesters amid concerns about Maurice's son. LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America, with Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Andrew Hoagland, Markus Burns and Nisa Ahmad serving as executive producers.

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