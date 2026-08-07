THE SHARDS Introduces Mysterious New Kid Robert in FX Scene

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS in which Bret, Susan, Debbie, and Thom meet Robert, a mysterious new student who has just arrived at their prestigious private school. The clip, drawn from the series' first episode, plays up the wary curiosity the group directs at the newcomer, setting the stage for the secrets and suspicion that define the show's world.

The scene features Igby Rigney as Bret, Kaia Gerber as Susan, Hayes Warner as Debbie, and Graham Campbell as Thom, with Homer Gere joining the cast as the title's new kid, Robert. THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, set in 1980s Los Angeles among a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession.

The clip continues the network's steady rollout of scenes and teasers ahead of and following the series' premiere on FX and Hulu, each offering glimpses into the tensions simmering beneath the group's insulated, glamorous world. Robert's arrival adds a new variable to a friend group already shadowed by hidden relationships and unresolved dangers.

The cast, including Rigney, Gerber, and Gere, has previously discussed the bond that formed off-screen while filming together in THE SHARDS Official Podcast, offering context for the group dynamic now playing out on screen as Robert becomes part of their circle.

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