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UPLOAD Trailer Teases Life, Death, and Everything After in Digital Afterlife

The streaming platform frames the show's premise around a virtual world for the deceased.

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A new trailer from Hulu introduces the premise driving UPLOAD, a series built around what happens when consciousness can be transferred into a digital afterlife. The official trailer, released by Hulu, sets up the show's central hook with the line describing the digital afterlife as being one click away.

The trailer keeps its focus on concept over character specifics, presenting the idea of an uploaded existence as the engine for the story rather than detailing individual plotlines or performances.

UPLOAD is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers immediate access to the series following the trailer's release.

The trailer does not delve into specific character arcs or plot turns beyond the digital afterlife setup, leaving the concept itself as the primary selling point for audiences deciding whether to dive into the series.

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