THE SHARDS Clip Shows Teens Plotting Hot Tub Party for the New Kid

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS showing Bret, Susan, Debbie and Thom plotting a welcome party for the new kid at their elite prep school during what the network describes as a double date of hot-tubbing, drinks and debauchery. The clip is the latest in a string of scenes FX has used to preview the series ahead of and following its premiere.

The scene features Igby Rigney as Bret, Kaia Gerber as Susan, Hayes Warner as Debbie and Graham Campbell as Thom, the same core group that has anchored previous promotional clips from the show. THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, set in 1980s Los Angeles among privileged high school seniors navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession at an elite prep school.

The hot tub scene builds on earlier footage FX has shared of the same four characters meeting Robert, the mysterious new student whose arrival sets much of the series' tension in motion. Where that earlier clip played up wary curiosity toward the newcomer, this scene shows the group shifting into planning mode as they prepare to welcome him.

The clip is part of FX's ongoing promotional push for THE SHARDS, which has included teasers, cast interviews and a companion podcast featuring members of the ensemble. FX previously shared a related scene in which the same four characters first cross paths with Robert, detailed in THE SHARDS Introduces Mysterious New Kid Robert in FX Scene.

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