DUTTON RANCH Clip: Rip Faces Down a Grieving, Armed Mother

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A new clip from DUTTON RANCH puts Cole Hauser's Rip at the center of a dangerous confrontation, as he steps in to defuse a standoff between an armed, grieving mother and a ranch hand she blames for her daughter's death. The scene, shared by Paramount+, comes from Season 1, Episode 3, titled "Act of God Business."

In the clip, Anna, played by Dale Dickey, storms the ranch determined to make ranch hand Zachariah, played by Marc Menchaca, pay for what happened to her daughter. Rip positions himself between the two, working to calm the situation before it turns violent. The scene showcases the kind of high-stakes tension that has become a hallmark of the Dutton family saga.

The episode continues to build out the world of the ranch, with conflict arriving from outside the immediate family circle in the form of Anna's confrontation. The scene underscores Rip's role as a fixer and protector within the Dutton operation, tasked with managing threats before they escalate further.

DUTTON RANCH is available to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes continuing to expand on the tensions introduced in the show's early episodes.

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