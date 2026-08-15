Ginger Zee Breaks Down Biggest TV Announcements From Disney's D23

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ABC News' Ginger Zee appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA with a live report from Anaheim, California, covering the biggest television announcements to come out of Disney's D23 fan event. Zee walked viewers through the slate of upcoming TV projects unveiled at the convention, giving GMA's audience a look at what Disney has planned.

Zee's report positioned her on the ground at Disney's fan gathering, where the event was used to preview new TV projects to fans.

The segment focused on giving GMA viewers a rundown of what was shown and announced at D23.

The report aired on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, with Zee providing the network's audience an account from the convention in Anaheim.

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