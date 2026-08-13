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THE SHARDS Introduces Free-Spirited Rhonda Before Encounter With The Trawler

A new clip spotlights a classmate whose eccentric nature draws unwanted danger.

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS introducing Really Rhonda, played by Ivy Wolk, as she is welcomed into the fold by classmate Bret, played by Igby Rigney. The clip frames Rhonda as a free-spirited eccentric among the group of privileged prep school seniors at the center of the series, before hinting at her eventual encounter with The Trawler, the show's looming menace.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world.

The scene continues the character-driven rollout of clips FX has used to build out the series' ensemble ahead of and following its premiere, following previous scenes introducing new arrivals and highlighting the group's tangled friendships and relationships. THE SHARDS is now streaming on FX and Hulu.

The clip arrives amid a steady stream of promotional material from FX, including scenes introducing other classmates and their entanglements, as detailed in a previous scene introducing mysterious new kid Robert.

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