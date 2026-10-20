THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES: ORANGE COUNTY Trailer and Key Art Debut on Hulu
The unscripted series stars Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, and others as young mothers navigate faith and change in Orange County.
Hulu has debuted the official trailer and key art for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,' the next installment in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' franchise.
The new unscripted series premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US, and Disney+ internationally on November 12.
Synopsis
A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.'
Cast
The series stars Ashleigh Pease (@ashleigh_pease), Aspyn Ovard (@aspynovard), Avery Woods (@averyywoods), Bobbi Althoff (@bobbialthoff), Jen Affleck (@Jenniferlaffleckk), Jordan McClanahan (@jordan_mcclanahan), Madison Bontempo (@madisonbontempo), McCall DaPron (@mccalldapron) and Salomé Andrea (@salomeandreaa).
Credits
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers include Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Amanda Weinstein, Melissa Bidwell and Brandon Beck at Jeff Jenkins Productions; Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG; and Georgia Berger, Lisa Filipelli and Danielle Pistotnik at Select Entertainment.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.