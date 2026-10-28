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THE REMARRIED EMPRESS to Premiere on Disney+ and Hulu

The series follows Empress Navier as she navigates love and betrayal after her husband falls for a runaway slave.

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THE REMARRIED EMPRESS to Premiere on Disney+ and Hulu

THE REMARRIED EMPRESS, a romantic epic series based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name, arrives Wednesday, November 4 with a four-episode premiere followed by two new episodes every Wednesday through November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name that's amassed almost 3 billion views to date, The Remarried Empress follows the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Kingdom. With anxieties rising across the kingdom, the couple's relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor's requests on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire kingdom as Navier strives to reclaim her power.

Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).

Episodic Descriptions

Episode 101

Emperor Sovieshu and Empress Navier have almost everything they could want in life, but when a runaway slave is brought into the palace, their perfect lives suddenly come under threat

Episode 102

As the emperor falls for Rashta and works to set her free, rumors begin to swirl and Navier stands firm. Meanwhile, news of Prince Heinrey's impending visit stirs excitement in the palace.

Episode 103

As the New Year's Ceremony begins, conflict deepens among Navier, Sovieshu, and Rashta. Emboldened by the emperor's favor, Rashta grows more complacent than ever, while the arrival of Prince Heinrey further complicates the tangled relationships within the Imperial Palace.

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