THE PLOT THICKENS Will Release Complete Stanley Kubrick Interview

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Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced that it will release Stanley Kubrick's complete 1972 interview with Newsday film critic Joseph Gelmis as a bonus episode of its acclaimed podcast THE PLOT THICKENS 'Stanley.' Available on January 7, 2027, the episode presents the conversation in its entirety, giving listeners the chance to hear beyond the excerpts featured in the season.

Recorded during the release of A Clockwork Orange, the interview captures the famously private Kubrick in an expansive conversation with Gelmis, discussing his approach to directing actors and his beginnings as an independent filmmaker alongside personal interests, including football and his beloved pets.

Among the highlights, Kubrick considers how home viewing might reshape moviegoing while reflecting on the enduring appeal of the theatrical experience. He also explores the moral questions at the heart of A Clockwork Orange and the unsettling charisma of its central character. In a more personal aside, he recounts wearing a one dollar copper bracelet that he believed relieved shoulder pain brought on by playing ping pong.

'Kubrick had a reputation for being private, but here you get to spend nearly three hours listening to him talk about his work and his everyday life,' said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM Primetime Host and host of The Plot Thickens 'Stanley'. 'There's pleasure in letting the conversation unfold; hearing what he takes seriously, what exasperates him, and what amuses him. What film lover isn't curious about how Stanley Kubrick sees the world?'

Created in partnership with Criterion, The Plot Thickens 'Stanley' explores Kubrick's life and career through archival audio and interviews with family members, collaborators and fellow filmmakers, with new episodes released every Thursday.

TCM will also release a recording of its sold-out Kubrick panel presented in partnership with American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre as an additional bonus episode on January 14, 2027. Moderated by Mankiewicz, the discussion features filmmaker Jason Reitman, dialect coach Elizabeth Himelstein and former Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan. The panel preceded a screening of Dr. Strangelove, part of TCM and American Cinematheque's shared celebration of Kubrick's work.

Both bonus episodes will be available on all major podcast apps and platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With three decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM produces the podcast 'The Plot Thickens,' as well as 'Talking Pictures with Ben Mankiewicz,' in partnership with HBO Max, currently in its third season. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on HBO Max.

About Criterion

Criterion is the definitive home for great movies. Since 1984, Criterion has been dedicated to championing classic and contemporary cinema through thoughtful curation, state-of-the-art restorations, definitive home-video editions, and original supplements that go deeper into the story behind the story.

Today, Criterion brings its mission to life through the Criterion Collection's acclaimed 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions, as well as a streaming service devoted to discovering, revisiting, and exploring great cinema. Across every format, Criterion is committed to presenting films as their makers intended and creating opportunities for audiences to engage more deeply with the art of film.

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