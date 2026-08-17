THE PLATFORM Wins Best Drama at LA Shorts International Film Festival

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THE PLATFORM, the narrative short inspired by the true story of former NFL player turned opera tenor Ta'u Pupu'a, has won Best Drama at the 30th LA Shorts International Film Festival, marking a new milestone for the film following its world premiere at the 50th Cleveland International Film Festival earlier this year.

Written and directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Mark Harris, THE PLATFORM screened at LA Shorts as part of the festival's 30th anniversary edition. The Best Drama honor follows a strong response to the film throughout its emerging festival run and adds new momentum to a project built around one of the most unlikely second acts imaginable.

Inspired by Pupu'a's true story, THE PLATFORM follows a Tongan immigrant who rises to the heights of professional football, only to see that dream collapse after a devastating injury in his first game with the Cleveland Browns. At the moment when the life he had built disappears, Pupu'a begins to imagine an improbable second act: reinventing himself as an opera singer. That path would ultimately lead him to New York, The Juilliard School, and an international career as an opera tenor.

What begins as a story of loss reveals itself to be something far more universal - a triumphant portrait of resilience, faith, and the courage to redefine oneself in a world that doesn't often believe in second chances.

'Taʻu's journey is extraordinary, but the heart of it is universal: life doesn't always give us the future we planned,' says Harris. 'We set out to make an emotionally ambitious film about what happens when One Dream disappears and you have to find the courage to imagine another. Winning Best Drama at LA Shorts is an incredible validation that Taʻu's story connected with people in the way we always believed it would.'

For Harris, who was raised between Los Angeles and Hawai'i, winning Best Drama in LA carries particular significance. He earned his MFA from USC's School of Cinematic Arts, where his early narrative work began a festival run that would ultimately span over forty international festivals. After years building a successful career in unscripted television, including projects with Lionsgate and collaborations with Kevin Hart, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Strahan, and others, THE PLATFORM marks his return to narrative filmmaking and the kind of character-driven storytelling that first inspired his career.

That journey also creates a personal connection between filmmaker and subject.

'The Platform marks a return to narrative filmmaking, a homecoming, but also a personal reckoning,' says Harris. 'Like Ta'u, I've found myself in a second act, chasing reinvention after a long detour. His story of transformation, from one life to another, from one voice to the next, speaks to something I know intimately: the courage to begin again.'

The story was developed by husband-and-wife team Mark Harris and Monica Foley, who co-wrote and produced the film. Foley also served as production designer and Costume Designer, helping shape the film's visual identity while bringing her own perspective as an immigrant to the United States to its themes of belonging, identity, and reinvention.

At the center of the film is Pupu'a himself, who portrays his younger self in his first-ever acting role, bringing a rare authenticity to a story he actually lived. His journey has drawn growing media attention alongside the film's festival run, including recent television appearances and coverage from Access Daily, KTLA, CBS-Los Angeles, PIX-11 News, NBC New York, among others.

Originally conceived as a feature film with producer Mark Ciardi attached, THE PLATFORM has followed an unconventional development path. Rather than expanding from a short into a feature, the filmmakers created the short to support and build momentum around the larger feature vision. With the short now earning Best Drama at LA Shorts and continuing to gain traction on the festival circuit, the feature remains in active development as interest grows around bringing the larger version of Ta'u's story to the screen.

The award also continues a festival journey that began in a particularly meaningful location. THE PLATFORM made its world premiere at the 50th Cleveland International Film Festival in April, bringing Pupu'a back to the city where his original NFL dream ended and the events that would ultimately reshape his life began. From Cleveland, the film traveled to Los Angeles, where its latest recognition brings the story into another chapter.

This year's LA Shorts featured more than 500 films and an accomplished field of filmmakers and talent, including Sean Baker, whose Sandiwara won Best Comedy, as well as Michelle Yeoh, Gary Sinise, and others. For THE PLATFORM to earn Best Drama among such a strong field makes the recognition especially meaningful.

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the world's leading showcases for short-form cinema and is accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BAFTA, the Canadian Screen Awards, and Spain's Goya Awards. Over the festival's history, 69 LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award nominations, with 18 taking home Oscars.

Produced by Monica Foley, Mark Harris, and Avi Mack, with Jonathan Higley, Alan Lazar, Jon Bleicher, and Naman Gupta serving as co-producers and Mike McNamara, part of the team behind 2026 Oscar-winning short THE SINGERS, serving as Associate Producer, THE PLATFORM runs ten minutes and stars Ta'u Pupu'a and Erika Nadir.

About LA Shorts International Film Festival

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the world's largest and most prestigious international short film festivals. Accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BAFTA, the Canadian Screen Awards, and Spain's Goya Awards, the festival showcases nearly 500 films each year and attracts thousands of attendees, including Hollywood industry professionals and emerging filmmakers. Over its history, 69 LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award nominations, with 18 taking home the Oscar.

https://ohanapictures.com

Photo Credit: Ohana Pictures



Photo Credit: Ohana Pictures

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