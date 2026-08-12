 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE PAPER Season 2 to Premiere on Peacock With New Trailer

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore return as the newspaper staff faces new challenges.

By:
THE PAPER Season 2 to Premiere on Peacock With New Trailer

Peacock has released a trailer and key art for the second season of THE PAPER, the mockumentary comedy from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman that follows a documentary crew chronicling the revival of a struggling Midwestern newspaper. The new season is set to premiere all episodes on the streaming service.

All episodes will premiere September 9 on Peacock.

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series 'The Office' find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. In season two, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters.

Series Details

Premiere / Rollout: September 9, 2026 on Peacock

Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director (202): Greg Daniels (The Office) under his banner Deedle-Dee Productions

Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Michael Koman (Nathan for You)

Executive Producers: Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille)

Series Regulars: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez

Guest Stars: Jon Lovitz, Andy Richter, Lisa Gilroy, Matt Braunger, Toks Olagundoye and Phil Hendrie

Directors: Matt Sohn (201), Greg Daniels (202), Dave Rogers (203), Jen Celotta (204), Tazbah Chavez (205), Yana Gorskaya (206), Jason Woliner (207), Claire Scanlon (208), Paul Lieberstein (209), Jeffrey Blitz (210)

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Genre: Comedy, 10 episodes

Season two follows Ned as he pursues a journalistic crusade against a local private club after the paper sweeps the Ohio Journalism Awards, while he and Mare navigate their attraction and Esmeralda searches for her footing on staff. The series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez, with guest appearances by Jon Lovitz, Andy Richter, Lisa Gilroy, Matt Braunger, Toks Olagundoye, and Phil Hendrie.

Recent Articles
SUGAR Season 2 Finale Hits Apple TV This Friday
SUGAR Season 2 Finale Hits Apple TV This Friday
7/31/2026
Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute
Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute
8/1/2026
SILO Season 3 Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip Released
SILO Season 3 Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip Released
8/3/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts