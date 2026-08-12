THE PAPER Season 2 to Premiere on Peacock With New Trailer

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Peacock has released a trailer and key art for the second season of THE PAPER, the mockumentary comedy from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman that follows a documentary crew chronicling the revival of a struggling Midwestern newspaper. The new season is set to premiere all episodes on the streaming service.

All episodes will premiere September 9 on Peacock.

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series 'The Office' find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. In season two, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters.

Series Details

Premiere / Rollout: September 9, 2026 on Peacock

Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director (202): Greg Daniels (The Office) under his banner Deedle-Dee Productions

Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Michael Koman (Nathan for You)

Executive Producers: Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille)

Series Regulars: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez

Guest Stars: Jon Lovitz, Andy Richter, Lisa Gilroy, Matt Braunger, Toks Olagundoye and Phil Hendrie

Directors: Matt Sohn (201), Greg Daniels (202), Dave Rogers (203), Jen Celotta (204), Tazbah Chavez (205), Yana Gorskaya (206), Jason Woliner (207), Claire Scanlon (208), Paul Lieberstein (209), Jeffrey Blitz (210)

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Genre: Comedy, 10 episodes

Season two follows Ned as he pursues a journalistic crusade against a local private club after the paper sweeps the Ohio Journalism Awards, while he and Mare navigate their attraction and Esmeralda searches for her footing on staff. The series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez, with guest appearances by Jon Lovitz, Andy Richter, Lisa Gilroy, Matt Braunger, Toks Olagundoye, and Phil Hendrie.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...