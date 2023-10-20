THE NUN II Will Stream on Max Next Week

New Line Cinema's THE NUN II will make its streaming debut on Max next Friday, October 27.

THE NUN II, the next chapter in the story of “The Nun,” the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion “The Conjuring” Universe, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary.

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, joined again by Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, along with Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Bonnie Aarons, surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing and Akela Cooper, with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman. The Safran Company's Peter Safran and Atomic Monster's James Wan produce, continuing their collaboration as filmmakers on all of the previous “Conjuring” films. New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, THE NUN II, which was released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Watch the trailer for the movie here: