THE MILITIA to Arrive on VOD and DVD From Freestyle Digital Media

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Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has announced the acquisition of VOD rights to the military drama feature THE MILITIA, which will be available on U.S. digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms on September 8, 2026.

THE MILITIA tells the story of Daniel Pierce, a dangerously driven teenager who wants nothing more than to join the local militia and stand up to the government just like his father. But when his dad goes into hiding after skipping bail, Daniel recruits his friends to form their own group in a reckless attempt to confront the local sheriff and rescue him.

Written and directed by Dylan King Welter, THE MILITIA was produced by Bruno Albuquerque. Featured actors include: Sam Williamson ('Daniel Pierce'), Michael Broderick ('Lee Pierce') and Luke Stratte-McClure ('Sheriff Webb').

'The Militia is a cautionary tale about the dark places that blind allegiance can take us. It's a haunting look into a world where might is right and therefore how could harm be wrong?' said filmmaker Dylan King Welter. 'The aim was to make a discussion piece where no matter your political leanings we can all agree that actions have consequences and sometimes the ends do not justify the means.'

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE MILITIA directly with the filmmakers and Dances With Films.

About Freestyle Digital Media

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFE starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson.

For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia.tv.

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