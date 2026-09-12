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Mariah Carey Recalls That Iconic Whitney Houston Moment on JHUD SHOW

The singer also opened up about her songwriting habits during the daytime segment.

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Mariah Carey looked back on a widely remembered moment involving Whitney Houston during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience a personal account of the exchange. The conversation also turned to Carey's songwriting process, with the singer detailing what she considers her approach to crafting a love song.

The appearance continued a string of recent visits Carey has made to the daytime program. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Carey's initial appearance came as a surprise reveal that drew an unfiltered reaction from the studio audience, setting up a series of follow-up segments built around her career and personal history.

Those later conversations included a dedicated look at her songwriting craft. As BroadwayWorld reported, Carey used that segment to walk through the elements she relies on when constructing a love song, shifting the focus from spectacle to substance.

This latest exchange added the Whitney Houston recollection to that ongoing conversation, giving the studio audience another layer of insight into Carey's history alongside her creative process.

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