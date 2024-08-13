THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Renewed for Season 4; Winner of Season 3 Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adjo Honsou, a home cook from St. Louis, Missouri, was chosen as the winner of Season 3 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE on last night’s season finale, which premiered Monday, August 12, on PBS. Originally from Togo, West Africa, Honsou was selected by judges Tiffany Derry, Tim Hollingsworth and Francis Lam. Host Alejandra Ramos and the judges praised Honsou for her ability to tell her story through food and for showing tremendous spirit through her recipes during the series. For the finale, Honsou chose to remake her signature dish, Oxtail in Palm Nut Stew, a recipe she prepared in the first episode but which did not win the challenge. Her second attempt wowed all the judges, with Tiffany Derry calling it “perfect.” All episodes of Season 3 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE are currently streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App.

PBS also announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth season, with host Ramos and judges Derry, Hollingsworth and Lam set to return. Production will begin in Fall 2024. Season 4 is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2025 with a new crop of home cooks from across the country ready to showcase their beloved family recipes.

“After another season of heartwarming stories, mouthwatering dishes, new faces and talented contestants, we are thrilled that THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE will return for a fourth helping of friendly competition next year,” said Zara Frankel, Senior Director of Programming and Development, General Audience Programming. “Congratulations to Adjo Honsou for winning big with her Oxtail in Palm Nut Stew, a recipe re-do from the first episode. Her victory is a testament to the heart of the show, which is her personal growth as a cook throughout the competition. We can’t wait for Season 4!”

“Season 3 continued to show how much America embraces this joyful authentic series,” said VPM Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer Steve Humble. “VPM is thrilled to be back for a fourth season to watch another group of inspiring home cooks share their stories, heritage and recipes with us all."

Jilly Pearce, Objective Media Group America President added, “We’re so proud to be back with PBS and VPM for another feel-good season of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE. After Adjo’s impressive Season 3 win, we can’t wait to introduce our Season 4 cast of talented home cooks and watch them surprise and delight the judges with their delicious family recipes and uplifting personal histories.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is an uplifting cooking competition that blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions found across the U.S., while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine. Season 3 is currently streaming and is available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Season 3 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE was filmed at GREEN DOOR GOURMET, a 350-acre farm, on-farm market, and agritourism destination in Nashville, Tennessee. THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, an All3Media company, Alyssa Hastrich is Showrunner, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are Executive Producers and Erin Flynn is Senior Vice President of Current Series.

Photo credit: PBS

Comments