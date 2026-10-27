THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE to Open at Film Forum

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Film Forum will present the US theatrical premiere of THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE, directed by Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz, on Friday, December 4.

In Tehran's underground art scene, Pari, a theater director, and Hanna, a dancer, are roommates, best friends, actors, and professional partners, navigating rehearsals, performances, and the quiet rituals of everyday life while confronting the ethical compromises and political pressures that increasingly shape their futures. Shot in secret but far removed from familiar portrayals of Iran, directors Ataei and Keshavarz blur the boundaries between theatrical performance and lived experience, crafting a luminous portrait of sisterhood where art becomes inseparable from life and even the smallest creative choices can become acts of resistance.

THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it was awarded the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast. Keshavarz previously directed the Independent Spirit Award-nominated film DOG SWEAT (2010) and produced the Sundance Audience Award-winner CIRCUMSTANCE (2011), on which Ataei also served as an associate producer.

About the Film

THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE (2026, 95 minutes). Written, directed and produced by Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz. Cinematography: Ali Ehsani. Editing: Hossein Keshavarz. Music: Arian Saleh. Starring Mahshad Bahram (Pari), Hana Mana (Hanna), Farzad Karen (Ali), Zohreh Pirnia (Pari's mother). Iran/USA. In Persian with English Subtitles. Greenwich Entertainment.

The film's theatrical run is presented with support from The Endowed Fund for Emerging Filmmakers.

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