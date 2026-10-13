Photos: THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE to Open in Theaters

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THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE, written, directed, and produced by Hossein Keshavarz and Maryam Ataei, will open in New York on December 4, 2026, with a nationwide theatrical expansion beginning December 11, 2026.

Synopsis

In Tehran's underground art scene, Pari, a theater director, and Hanna, a dancer, are roommates, best friends, actors, and professional partners, navigating rehearsals, performances, and the quiet rituals of everyday life—until their secret circle is discovered. Shot covertly but far removed from familiar portrayals of Iran, directors Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz blur the boundaries between theatrical performance and lived experience, crafting a luminous portrait of sisterhood where art becomes inseparable from life and even the smallest creative choices can become acts of resistance. Winner of the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Credits

Written, Directed and Produced by: Hossein Keshavarz and Maryam Ataei

Executive Producer: Maryam Keshavarz

Cast: Mahshad Bahram, Hana Mana, Farzad Karen, Zohreh Pirnia



















Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 06 Hrs 44 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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