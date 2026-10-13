Photos: THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE to Open in Theaters
The film follows a theater director and dancer navigating Tehran's underground art scene and creative resistance.
THE FRIEND'S HOUSE IS HERE, written, directed, and produced by Hossein Keshavarz and Maryam Ataei, will open in New York on December 4, 2026, with a nationwide theatrical expansion beginning December 11, 2026.
Synopsis
In Tehran's underground art scene, Pari, a theater director, and Hanna, a dancer, are roommates, best friends, actors, and professional partners, navigating rehearsals, performances, and the quiet rituals of everyday life—until their secret circle is discovered. Shot covertly but far removed from familiar portrayals of Iran, directors Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz blur the boundaries between theatrical performance and lived experience, crafting a luminous portrait of sisterhood where art becomes inseparable from life and even the smallest creative choices can become acts of resistance. Winner of the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Credits
Written, Directed and Produced by: Hossein Keshavarz and Maryam Ataei
Executive Producer: Maryam Keshavarz
Cast: Mahshad Bahram, Hana Mana, Farzad Karen, Zohreh Pirnia
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...