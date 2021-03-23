THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Opens as Most-Watched Series Premiere on Disney Plus

Disney+ Original series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" from Marvel Studios ranked as the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, Friday, March 19 - Sunday, March 22, and the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

The premiere of "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" joins the premieres of Marvel Studios' first live-action series, "WandaVision," and the season two premiere of "The Mandalorian" from Lucasfilm as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series opening weekends to-date.

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of "Avengers: Endgame," team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities-and their patience.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" debuted worldwide on Disney+ March 19, 2021.

