BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL to Premiere on TCM Films on Film

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TCM's 'Films on Film' series will present the documentary BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL (2025) followed by a selection of related films as part of a themed programming block that pairs a documentary with movies offering further context on its subject.

After the success of POINT BLANK and DELIVERANCE, Warner Brothers offered John Boorman the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to direct a sequel to their smash hit, THE EXORCIST. The result was one of the biggest disasters in movie history. A critical and financial failure that not only changed how Hollywood did business, but nearly ended Boorman's filmmaking career... but to be an artist is to be a risk-taker. Now, John Boorman, Linda Blair, Louise Fletcher, Karyn Kusama, Joe Dante, Mike Flanagan, and more reflect back on the ambition of the film, the artistry and craft, and the value of big creative swings.

Friday, October 9th Schedule

8:00pm | Boorman and The Devil (2025)

10:00pm | Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

12:15am | Hope and Glory (1987)

2:15am | Point Blank (1967)

4:00am | In My Country

More information about TCM Films on Film is available here.

BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL is available on digital now via Prime, Apple, Google Play and Fandango.

Credits

Directed, Produced and Edited by David Kittredge

Produced by Travis Stevens and Jim Fall

Music by Eduardo Daniel Victoria

Featuring John Boorman, Linda Blair, Louise Fletcher, Rospo Pallenberg, Karyn Kusama, Mike Flanagan, Joe Dante, Bilge Ebiri, Stephanie Zacharek, Simon Abrams and Jim Hemphill

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 12 Hrs 03 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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