BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL to Premiere on TCM Films on Film
The documentary explores how the critical and financial failure of EXORCIST II nearly ended Boorman's career while reshaping Hollywood business practices.
TCM's 'Films on Film' series will present the documentary BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL (2025) followed by a selection of related films as part of a themed programming block that pairs a documentary with movies offering further context on its subject.
After the success of POINT BLANK and DELIVERANCE, Warner Brothers offered John Boorman the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to direct a sequel to their smash hit, THE EXORCIST. The result was one of the biggest disasters in movie history. A critical and financial failure that not only changed how Hollywood did business, but nearly ended Boorman's filmmaking career... but to be an artist is to be a risk-taker. Now, John Boorman, Linda Blair, Louise Fletcher, Karyn Kusama, Joe Dante, Mike Flanagan, and more reflect back on the ambition of the film, the artistry and craft, and the value of big creative swings.
Friday, October 9th Schedule
8:00pm | Boorman and The Devil (2025)
10:00pm | Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
12:15am | Hope and Glory (1987)
2:15am | Point Blank (1967)
4:00am | In My Country
More information about TCM Films on Film is available here.
BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL is available on digital now via Prime, Apple, Google Play and Fandango.
Credits
Directed, Produced and Edited by David Kittredge
Produced by Travis Stevens and Jim Fall
Music by Eduardo Daniel Victoria
Featuring John Boorman, Linda Blair, Louise Fletcher, Rospo Pallenberg, Karyn Kusama, Mike Flanagan, Joe Dante, Bilge Ebiri, Stephanie Zacharek, Simon Abrams and Jim Hemphill
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...