SHAMELESS Retrospective to Join Televerse 26 Lineup With John Wells

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The Television Academy has added an exclusive retrospective on SHAMELESS to THE LINEUP for Televerse 26, bringing together executive producer John Wells and series stars William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum. The panel, titled Still Shameless, will have the trio revisit the Gallagher family and the Emmy-winning dramedy fifteen years after its premiere. Televerse takes place Aug. 14-16, 2026, at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE, presented by the organization behind the Emmy Awards.

Fifteen years after its premiere, Wells (The Pitt) and series stars Macy (The Dropout) and Rossum (Furious) will reunite to revisit the Gallaghers in all their dysfunctional glory and reflect on the Emmy-winning dramedy that steered straight into topics of poverty, sex, family, addiction, survival and more without ever looking back.

The Reality of Reality TV

Producers and on-camera talent pull back the curtain on how reality shows are really made: how stories are mined and shaped, what's actually 'real,' what makes it to air, and what never survives the edit. From field chaos to network notes to the unspoken rules of set life, this is a candid, behind-closed-doors look at the craft, compromise and calculated magic behind reality TV. Panelists include Phil Keoghan (host and executive producer, THE AMAZING RACE and Tough As Nails); Alfonso Ribeiro (co-host, Dancing with the Stars); Erin Tomasello, CSA (casting director, Ladies of London: The New Reign; Beast Games); Monique Barrett (creator and executive producer, Ladies Who List: Atlanta; supervising producer, We Got Time Today); and Krystal Whitney (EVP, current programming, unscripted, BBC Studios).

'It Happened in Hollywood' presented by The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter presents a special live episode of 'It Happened in Hollywood,' THR's acclaimed podcast that goes behind the scenes of the films and classic TV shows we love, with the people who made them. Join host Seth Abramovitch and a special guest as they revisit a TV classic, uncovering the untold stories and creative breakthroughs behind it. Surprise guest to be announced soon!

First Frame: Creating Main Title Sequences the Marvel Way

The opening-title sequence has become one of television's most anticipated storytelling moments — setting tone, world and expectation before a single scene plays. Join Emmy-nominated title designer Doug Appleton and Emmy-winning Executive Vice President Carson Hood, both of Big Star Motion Design (BGSTR), for a conversation about building some of Marvel Studios' most iconic television main titles — from WandaVision to Loki, Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again. They'll discuss the studio's process for turning a concept into a finished sequence and what it takes to win a title-design Emmy across sports, news and documentary and daytime programming. Panelists for this event are Doug Appleton (creative director, BGSTR) and Carson Hood (executive vice president and executive director, BGSTR).

Additional Televerse programming includes a panel titled The Reality of Reality TV, featuring Phil Keoghan, Alfonso Ribeiro, Erin Tomasello, Monique Barrett and Krystal Whitney discussing the production process behind unscripted television. The Hollywood Reporter will also present a live episode of its podcast It Happened in Hollywood, hosted by Seth Abramovitch, with a guest to be announced.

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