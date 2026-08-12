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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineups for Week of August 12

Nathan Lane, Maya Rudolph and Lisa Kudrow are among the stars set to appear on the NBC late-night show.

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineups for Week of August 12

NBC has released the guest lineup for an upcoming week of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, spanning episodes airing Wednesday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 19. Scheduled guests include Lena Dunham, Karl Urban, Nathan Lane, Noah Kahan, Adam Scott, Juliette Lewis, Maya Rudolph, Michael Gandolfini, Lisa Kudrow, Nicholas Braun, Tiffany Haddish and Josh Groban.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings, August 12 - August 19

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Lena Dunham (Famesick) and Karl Urban (Mortal Kombat 2). (OAD 4/29/2026)

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman) and Noah Kahan (The Great Divide; Saturday Night Live). (OAD 5/4/2026)

Friday, August 14: Guests include Adam Scott (Hokum) and Juliette Lewis (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 4/30/2026)

Monday, August 17: Guests include Maya Rudolph (Oh, Mary!) and Michael Gandolfini (Daredevil). (OAD 5/6/2026)

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) and Nicholas Braun (The Sheep Detectives). (OAD 5/7/2026)

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Tiffany Haddish and Josh Groban (CINEMATIC). (OAD 5/12/2026)

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