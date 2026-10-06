THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart to Feature Jacob Coxon
Jacob Coxon, former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher, discusses AI dangers and the tech industry's existential threats.
Jon Stewart hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Jacob Coxon joining to discuss the dangers of artificial intelligence.
As the threats posed by AI models continue to grow, AI oligarchs struggle to explain the upsides of their technology. Jon Stewart breaks down the latest tech headlines, including Trump's refusal to regulate AI and CEOs' awkward attempts to make human annihilation seem less scary (at least Grok can make funny videos!). Plus, Jon chats with Meta's totally cute and totally not-sinister Muse AI agent, who makes him feel WAY better about the situation.
Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher who spoke out about the dangers of artificial intelligence, opens up to Jon Stewart about the grim reality of the tech industry— from malicious hacks to potential biological attacks. The two discuss the future, AI-led utopia that tech companies are trying to sell us, the megalomania and riskiness that underlie the industry, and the terrifying capabilities Coxon witnessed while training AI models at Anthropic and OpenAI.
Michael Kosta and Daily Show writer Nicole Conlan discuss the bubonic plague making a comeback in Russia, Vivek Ramaswamy nearly dropping a child after struggling to pick him up at a campaign rally, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem filing for divorce, and Mayor Mamdani joining forces (and hands) with his former rival Curtis Sliwa to spread flu shot awareness in NYC. Plus, Kosta and Nicole look ahead to this week's guests: Aaron Sorkin, Sebastian Stan, and Kyle MacLachlan.
All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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